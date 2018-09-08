Angelina Jolie regrets marrying Brad Pitt

Web Desk: Angelina Jolie has moved on from her marriage with Brad Pitt but they still share children together. Now the actress is regretting that she ever had a relationship with the actor, reported Hollywoodlife.

A source close to Angelina revealed, “The days of Angelina missing Brad have well and truly passed, all she wants now is for him to be out of her life, period.”

“Angelina really resents having anything to do with Brad, and wishes she could just forget he even exists, but because of the children she’s not allowed to do that, and he’s going to have to remain a part of her life for at least the foreseeable future. Brad is actually willing to be pretty reasonable and civil for the sake of the kids, but if anything that just infuriates Angelina even more–he really can’t win at this point whatever he does,” the source added.

Earlier, Angelina put a new filing for their divorce and claimed he only loaned her money but didn’t pay the child support he owes for their six children.