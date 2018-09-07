An elevator that could take human to space without rocket

Web Desk: A Japanese team is testing out a space elevator prototype that could take humans to space without using rocket, reported India Times.

According to a local newspaper, two ultra-small cubic satellites developed by Shizuoka University’s Faculty of Engineering will be deployed from the ISS. Both are connected by a steel cable roughly 10m long, which will run a sort of elevator car between the two using a motor. A camera attached to each satellite will record the car’s progress and monitor the experiment in space.

The idea of the space elevator was given by Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky in 1895. This space elevator will connect Earth to a geosynchronous object in orbit. A cable, hundreds of thousand kilometres long and made from an ultra-strong material not yet discovered would be dropped to the planet, where it would be affixed.

This customized elevator climbers would be able to carry humans or cargo into space for a far cheaper price than it would take to fly them in a rocket. Assumingly, the Earth’s gravity and centripetal force from the object’s motion would stop them from crashing down to Earth.

Their experiment is the first step toward such type of technology that will travel through space.

The experiment will launch to the ISS from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on September 11. But even if it ends up being successful, there are still a lot of obstacles to clear before we could build something like this on Earth.

The elevator has not been launched yet.