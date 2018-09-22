Amazing benefits of having green chillies

Web Desk: Are you a spice lover? If you belong to this tribe, so you have one more reason to add chillies to your food. The chemical compounds in it can control diabetes but also regulate bleeding when injured.

Here are some benefits of chillies you should know.

Weight loss

Green chillies are rich in antioxidants and have zero calories. It speeds up one’s metabolism as much as 50 per cent for up to three after eating, thus helping in weight loss.

Regulates mood

Having green chillies releases chemicals called endorphins. These chemicals boost the enzymes that regulate our mood swings.

Controls blood sugar

Green chillies are the best thing for patients suffering from diabetes. Chillies helps to balance blood sugar levels.

Stop bleeding

In case you get injured or bleed, consume spice. As green chillies rich in Vitamin K, it helps in blood clotting.

Support the cardiovascular system

It has an ample amount of antioxidants called beta-carotene that supports the cardiovascular system. Start eating green chillies if you want your heart to run fine.

Strengthen bones

Green chillies contain a high amount of Vitamin A. It also helps in strengthening bones and help in getting healthier teeth.

Helps to fight cold

It stimulates effect on the mucous membranes of the nose and sinuses. This aids in combating common cold or sinus infections.

Source: Indian Express