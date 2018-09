Karachi: Former member of National Assembly, Ali Raza Abidi has given resignation from the basic membership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, reported Aaj News.

Ali Raza Abidi has forwarded his resignation to MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique.

According to sources, he was wretched for being ignored for constituency NA- 243.

Nomination papers of Ali Raza Abidi was not been submitted for constituency NA-243.