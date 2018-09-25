Ajay Devgn posts Kajol’s number on Twitter

Web Desk: An unexpected tweet appeared on actor Ajay Devgn’s Twitter yesterday evening making pubic his wife Kajol’s phone number. The tweet reads as, “Kajol not in country, co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300.”

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

At the time of writing this, the tweet had still not been taken down and has been retweeted over a thousand times and counting with both Ajay Devgn and Kajol zooming up the trending list.

There was no further tweet Ajay sent that signals that his account has been hacked and it seems that Ajay accidentally shared his wife’s number.

But people trolled Ajay for posting his wife’s number. Have a look.

It’s Just a Publicity Stunt By Vimal Devgan Guyz😂 It’s Not Kajol’s Phn No. Attention Seeker. Shame On You #AjayDevgn 😐 pic.twitter.com/xMHRQvFz5P — Mumin (@ImMumin) September 24, 2018

Waiting for her reply sir pic.twitter.com/iT94zfAouc — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

mate this is twitter. Not whatsapp. — Aman (@Aman_sheth) September 24, 2018

Dear sir why you write madam Karol ‘s number in Twitter ??? Do you think it’s not good for your privacy !!!!!!!!!!! — Khaleda Rumi (@khaleda_rumi) September 24, 2018

Looks like you put out a tweet by mistake instead of messaging someone! — The Usual Suspect (@UsualSuspect31) September 24, 2018

Am sure Kajol will have to change her number after this ! I guess you posted this by mistake — vishal (@drvishalksingh) September 24, 2018