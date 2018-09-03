Actress shot dead by police after pointing a toy gun at them

Web Desk: Californian police have gotten scared by a toy gun, this made them to shot at an actress who pointed an air gun at them, reported India Times.

Hollywood actress Vanessa Marquez, who played the role of a nurse Wendy Goldman in the first three seasons of 1994 medical drama series ER and 1988’s stand and deliver. She was shot and killed by police officers in Southern California at her home Thursday afternoon.

Police officers came to check her after her landlord called them saying that she needed medical help. When the police reached, the actress was having seizures.

It is said that the actress became uncooperative and appeared to be suffering from mental disease. A clinician was called who talked to Vanessa Marquez for about 90 minutes after which she retrieved a gun and pointed at the police officers.

After this, the police shot and killed her. Later, it was revealed that the gun she was pointing was a BB gun.

According to the police, it looked like a real gun.

Vanessa Marquez’s close friend told, ‘She was looking forward to life. This is not a woman who wanted to die.”