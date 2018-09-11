AC rejects plea to adjourn Al-Azizia case till Thursday

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment case against former premier Nawaz Sharif till Wednesday.

Judge Arshad Malik put off the hearing after failure of Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris to turn up in the court.

Mr Haris’ junior associate said the counsel was busy in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) so he could not appear and requested the judge to adjourn the case until Thursday.

The judge, however, turned down his plea and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was brought to the accountability court from Adiala jail amid tight security. He was ferried back to the prison after adjournment of the case.

During the previous hearing, the lawyer cross-examined star witness, Wajid Zia who had headed a joint investigation team that probed the Sharif family’s wealth on the directives of the top court.

He will continue to cross-examine the witness at the next hearing.—NNI