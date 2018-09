Accountability Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference till tomorrow without any proceeding today.

On the opening of the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris told the court Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is in Lahore on parole to attend the funeral prayer of his wife late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He prayed the court to adjourn the hearing without any further proceeding.

Khawaja Haris will continue cross-examination on JIT Chief Wajid Zia tomorrow.