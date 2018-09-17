Abhishek starrer ‘Manmarziyan’ banned in Pakistan

Web Desk: Many of the Indian movies like Raazi, Padman banned in Pakistan due to some objection. This time Kashyap’s Manmarziyan film that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has not been cleared by the Central Board of Film Censors for release in Pakistan.

According to the chairman of CBFC, Danyal Gilani, all board members found the content inappropriate and agreed that the film violate its censorship code.

The film was given A certificate by the Censor Boards of Sindh and Punjab.

Manmarziyan movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is a romantic movie, set in Punjab in India where Abhishek Bachcahan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal can be seen playing prominent roles. The couple Rumi and Vicky, essayed by Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal respectively, mad in love, Rumi’s family forced them to get married after catching them being intimate. But Vicky can’t make it. Rumi gave up on him and agrees to get married with Robbie (essayed by Abhishek Bachchan).

The movie has been released in September 14 world-wide.