Web Desk: Yash Raj Film’s ‘Thug of Hindostan’ will be the biggest Bollywood release that audience has ever seen in. This is a mega-action film that is bringing two biggest Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together for the first time, reported Deccanchronicle.

YRF revealed the logo of this action entertainer and announced the release date as November 8th.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The director Vijay Krishna Acharya promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience on the big screen.