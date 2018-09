Karachi: A woman committed suicide in North Nazimabad area of the city in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to sources, a 30 year old woman, Asma Aruzo, wife of Muhammad Naeem, hanged herself to death with a rope at her house in Kausar Niazi Colony over some domestic dispute.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. -PPI