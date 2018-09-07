A girl lost her thumb due to nail-biting

Web Desk: Nail-biting is a habit that isn’t considered harmful by people. But this can also turn out to have unexpected yet grave consequences, reported Deccanchronicle.

This unexpected thing happened to a 20-year-old girl Courtney Whithorn who used to think biting her nails was not a big deal but unfortunately this caused trauma to her. Her nail-biting led to a rare form of cancer.

Several surgeries were unable to remove the cancer called acral lentogonous subungual melanoma, then the doctors forced her to amputate her thumb.

Despite removing her thumb, Courtney hasn’t been given an all clear by doctors as the location of the cancer is still unknown.