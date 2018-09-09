9th of Muharram being observed with due solemnity, sanctity

The 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country today with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho and his companions in Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen will throw light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during mourning processions.

Special traffic plan for the processions of 9th of Muharram ul Haram have also been chalked out.—Radio Pakistan