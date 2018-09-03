3 Gazans, including teen, killed by Israeli fire on border

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s Health Ministry says three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, have been killed by Israeli fire during protests along the border.

Thousands of Palestinians protested along the Israel-Gaza border fence Friday, burning tires and hurling rocks toward Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire.

The ministry said three protesters died from gunfire and 75 others were wounded.

The Israeli military says it carried out an airstrike after protesters hurled grenades and explosives at soldiers.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have staged weekly protest marches for months, pressing for an end to a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Since March, 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops during the protests, and a Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier.–AP