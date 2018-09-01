1,500 ballot papers printed for presidential election

Sources say 1,500 ballot papers bearing watermark have been printed for the polls. The ballot papers have the names of the three candidates, vying for the top slot of President of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has issued necessary directives to presiding officers for ensuring fair election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Aitzaz Ahsan and Maulana Fazlur Rehaman, fielded by other opposition parties, have been declared to be the final presidential candidates for September 4 polls, according to the commission.—NNI