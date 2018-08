KARACHI: Zil-Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan whereas Eid-ul -Adha will be celebrated on August 22.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Karachi on Sunday to sight the Zil-Hajj moon. Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman presided over the meeting.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also held separate meetings to collect evidence of sighting of the moon.