Zil-Hajj moon is likely to be visible today

Islamabad: Ruet-i-Hilal committee would meet today in Karachi to sight Zil-Hajj moon. Eid-ul-Azha would fall on August 22, in case moon sighted today, reported Aaj News.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also hold separate meetings to collect evidence of sighting of the moon.

According to the forecasting of Pakistan Meteorological Department, Zil Hajj moon is more likely to be visible today and Eid will fall on August 22.

Zil-Hajj moon has already been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated there on August 21.