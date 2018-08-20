Your Smartphone is dirtier than toilet seats

Web Desk: We always ensure to protect out Smartphone from the world to avoid shattered glasses and scratched metallic surfaces. But have you ever wondered that how your smartphones that are microscopic in nature, can cause serious harm to your health?

According to new research, smartphones are one of the dirtiest commodities you are bound to encounter in life on a daily basis. In fact, an average smartphone screen has been found to be three times dirtier than your toilet seat.

The experiment was conducted on three popular devices, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel. The research revealed that, the screens were the filthiest part of the device. The screens had a combined total of 254.9 colony-forming units per square centimeter.

In contrast, a toilet and flush usually contain 24 units, while an office keyboard and mouse are limited to just five. The back of the smartphones had an average of 30 units while the lock button had an average of 23.8 units. The home button had an average of 10.6 units.

The germs and bacteria that these smartphones possess are critically harmful to human health. And this happens because people usually ignore cleaning their smartphones properly. The research stated that around 35 per cent of the people don’t clean their smartphones. Only a few were found to clean their smartphones once in 6 months.

Smartphones are bound to pick up the most amount of bacteria and germs as they go along everywhere with the user. The screen is the only part that stays in contact with the human body for a longer period of time, thus enabling transfer of harmful microbes from the device on to hands, which eventually leads to harmful diseases and health issues.