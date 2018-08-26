Home / World / WWII bomb defused in Germany after 18,500 evacuated

WWII bomb defused in Germany after 18,500 evacuated

ilahi.png

Marco Ofenstein from Rhineland-Palatinate's bomb disposal team presents the fuze of a World War II aerial bomb after the bomb's disposal in Ludwigshafen, western Germany, on August 26, 2018. (AFP PHOTO / dpa / Uwe Anspach)