Wont rest until walls built near Bilawal House are demolished: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh governor-designate Imran Ismail on Monday said that we will not rest until the walls built near Bilawal House in Karachi are demolished.

Talking ti media after meeting MQM-P leaders at their temporary office, he said that he has formally invited the MQM-P to join federal government and both parties have formulated points for Karachi’s development.

The Sindh governor-designate said that not only the walls of Bilawal House but will set an example by demolishing the walls of Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that the decision to joining federal government or not will be taken after consultation with the Rabita Committee.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor. The formal apprval was given by PTI chairman Imran Khan for Ismail s appointment as Sindh governor.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, citing “massive rigging” in the general elections.

Zubair had resigned from the office of the governor on July 28 after the PTI, which is poised to form the next government at the centre after wining the 2018 elections, decided to change the governors in three provinces, including Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Paklhtunkhwa. “I have served the position as per my constitutional obligations,” he added.

Imran Ismail was born in 1966 in Karachi and received his early education from Cantonment Public School and graduated from Government National College (Karachi).

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Constituency NA-246 (Karachi-VIII) in by-election held in April 2015 but was unsuccessful. He received 24,821 votes and lost the seat to Kunwar Naveed Jamil.

Ismail, who is considered a close affiliate of Imran, had also won the elections in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111 Karachi.

Imran Ismail would be the 33rd Sindh governor.—NNI