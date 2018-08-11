Woman’s craziest reason for spraying man’s Rs 4 crore Mercedes

Web Desk: Every car owner concern about the parking of his/her car. But after reading this you will become more concerned about this.

A woman spray painted a Mercedes luxury car before vandalizing it with a baseball bat. And what she wrote on it, will definitely give you a shock.

A luxury Mercedes Benz car worth AU $400,000 (Rs 4 crore) was parked outside the Adelaide CBD when a woman smashed it after spray-painting with words like ‘cheater’ and other slang words.

According to eye witnesses, the car was damaged by a sane woman. She smashed the mirrors of the car on the side that said ‘Cheater’. After finishing her work, the woman very calmly left the spot.

The car owner was a local businessman, who will surely have a big fat bill for the repairs that will follow.