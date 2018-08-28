Woman starves her ex-boyfriend’s dog after breakup

Web Desk: Break-ups are unpleasant and seldom people try to get back at their partners. Sometimes their relationship break-ups lead to shocking consequences for those who have nothing to do with it.

A picture of a skeleton dog is doing rounds on social media. A women Elizabeth James almost starved the dog called Champ as she refused to feed the canine which her ex-boyfriend had left in her garden.

She fed her own dogs but didn’t give food or water to champ because she was mad at her ex.

But neighbours noticed the poor creature with bones showing through his fur and informed animal rescuers about the situation.

Local authorities said, “James could’ve done a lot to help the dog but deliberately chose to ignore him. They charged her for ill treatment and sent her to jail on an 11000 pound bail.”