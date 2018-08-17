Will Atif Aslam collaborate with Zayn Malik?

Web Desk: Desi audiences do not want to miss Zayn Malik’s renditions of several Bollywood song. Zayn’s version of Hindi songs are loved and shared by his fans a lot.

Recently, tunes of Atif Aslam’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ seem to have struck a chord with the British-Pakistani singer. Zayn Mailik recently, wrote on social media, “Dil Diyan Gallan” tunes.

After his Tweet, Twitterati demands Atif Aslam and Zayn Malik to collaborate for a single!

Here is how Twitter users responded.

Come on Zayn we want a collaboration with you and Atif for a bollywood song that would be a chart buster. — Shoeb Zama (@shoebzama83) August 16, 2018

Atif Aslam ft. Zayn 2019 pls https://t.co/qNTirZxvAG — H E N N Y (@hennaahmedx) August 15, 2018

And what if it’s composed by A.R. Rahman . I mean Just imagine Zayn Malik, Atif Aslam and A.R. Rahman together — Anjali (@flicker_kiwi) August 15, 2018

where is the zayn x atif aslam collab that i deserve — ً (@pastellarents) August 11, 2018

Imagine Atif Aslam and Zayn in one song, my fob life will be completed https://t.co/bDNfW68jfg — bismA (@bizzizain) August 16, 2018

I know omg atif aslam ft zayn malik would be lit — carpe diem ∞ (@anniemxrz) August 15, 2018