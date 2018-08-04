Why you should let your child to use this ‘Facebook Digital Library’?

Web Desk: Facebook is all set to launch a new tool to help teenagers use the internet responsibly, reported Dailymail.

It is a new ‘Digital Literacy Library’ which is filled with free lessons and videos on topics such as privacy, internet security and building healthy relationships online. It is designed to help young people build the skills they need to safely enjoy digital technology.

Noticably, Facebook did not include any lessons about fake news with the tool.

According to Facebook, “There are 830 million young people around the world, and this library is a resource for educators looking to address digital literacy.”

It can be a resource for teachers and parents who want to teach children aged between 12 and 18 about how to act maturely online.

Currently, it has 18 lessons that are available in English, with plans to add a further 45 languages at a later date.