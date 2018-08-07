Why women with heart problems should concern female doctor?

Web Desk: A recent study have found that women who have heart attacks are less likely to die if they see a female doctor, reported Dailymail.

According to the study, 13.3 per cent died after being treated by a man, against 12 per cent of those treated by a woman. Researchers believe that male doctors are more likely to miss danger signs in women who are admitted to casualty.

When a man having a heart attack, his chest pain tens to make it obvious. But a heart attack in women often starts with harder-to-interpret flu-like symptoms along with an aching jaw and spine.

The US study of nearly 582,000 heart attack victims was carried out by the University of Minnesota.