Why using social media daily can cause weakness in women?

Web Desk: The trend of taking pictures and sharing memories with others, strengthen as the usage of social media rise. Smartphone has changed things as people share moments from day to day life on the internet. Large number of people, share their picture of social media, and people become more concerned about the way they look and this can at times be damaging.

Social media is known to cause body image issues, it may take a toll on health. A new study has showed that using the platform daily has robbed women of viral nutrients because of trendy diets promoted on social media.

The study revealed that women in 20s and 30s lack important minerals including potassium, magnesium and copper. According to experts that people on social media are confused, neurotic about food and are clueless about what to eat.

The mineral deficiency can cause infertility, fatigue, weak bones and muscle problems.therefore, one need to work hard to get adequate nutrients if they follow such diet, taking vitamins D supplements was also recommended.

Source: Deccanchronicle