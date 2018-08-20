Web Desk: Swara Bhasker has temporarily deactivated her Twitter account, saying that she is on a ‘digital detox’.

While talking to PTI, Swara Bhasker told that she is currently holidaying in Europe and will be back on Twitter when she returns home.

“I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week,” she added.

The actor quoted, “I wasn’t able to enjoy my holiday and was all that time tracking what’s happening in India. I just felt I’m getting addicted to Twitter.”