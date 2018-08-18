Why mom-to-be Sania Mirza is feeling sad?

Web Desk: Ace Tennis Player and Mommy-to-be Sania Mirza is reminiscing about her good-old-tennis-days and this is making her sad.

Using her Twitter account, Sania Mirza shared throwback picture of her in which she is posing with her medals. She wrote, “It was 2002 when I was selected to play for the Asian Games for the very first time…it will be the first time since then that I will not be competing at an Asian Games representing my country! With the Games starting tomm I have to say I am a little sad and feeling nostalgic.”

Due to her pregnancy, Sania is not able to take part in Asian Games. While interviewing with Gulf News, Sania talked about her pregnancy. She said, “As a woman, being a mother is something that we all look forward to in our lives, regardless of whether you are a tennis player or not. It’s a new beginning.”

In another such post, Sania brushed away the gloominess as she found a picture with her medals. She wrote,“ I saw the pics of the 8 medals I’ve been able to win and I smiled instantly as I am at home for probably the biggest ‘MATCH’ of my life and not with you guys, here’s wishing all the athletes, especially the tennis team all the best for the games from tomm!”