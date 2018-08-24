Why Kangana Ranaut may not get married or have kids?

Web Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut always aware with political issues. She has often slyly hinted on her inclination towards politics and fans have wondered she would take the plunge as a politician.

Earlier, she denied the possibility by saying that she is already successful and doesn’t want a career anywhere else.

Once again, talking to Mid-day, she made it clear that she is not going to take the political plunge in the near future. Speaking to Mid-day, the actress was quoted as saying, “I am currently in the midst of Manikarnika, Mental Hai Kya and we’ve just announced Panga. Whenever I decide to take up the path, I will do so with utmost sophistication, dignity and full focus.”

She says politics isn’t her cup of tea. “If I have to be a national servant, I can’t have a family or kids, or an alternate career. A politician should be nothing more than a government servant,” she added.

But she says if the country ever needs her, she would willing to “lay her life… leave alone joining politics.”

So if she ever decides to enter the world of politics, she will not marry or have kids.