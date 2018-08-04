Why Brad Pitt is upset with Angelina’s adoption plans?

Web Desk: A rumor doing rounds on social media in which it has been said that Angelina Jolie might adopt a seventh child. But according to the sources, Brad Pitt is not happy with her decision.

Source said, “Brad has no desire to adopt any more children at this point in his life. He loves everyone of his children and doesn’t feel the need to grow his family any bigger. He has enough kids to worry about.”

It is seemed that Angelina Angie always wanted to expand their family but Brad disagreed. “All Brad cares about looking after his own kids. Brad only wants the best for his kids and he wants to give the kids he does have as much attention as possible.

Reportedly, Angelina was planning to adopt another child once she is done with Maleficent 2.