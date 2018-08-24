WhatsApp becomes the leader of social media in last 3 months

Web Desk: Social media sites are loved by people. Mostly people prefer using WhatsApp because it allows instant messaging, as opposed to just feed-scollers.

According to a Forbes report this week, people around the world spent a staggering 85 billion hours on the app in the last three months. As the report points out, that’s approximately 11.425 hours for every human being alive on Planet Earth.

On the other hand, Facebook itself only garnered about 30 billion hours. “It’s clear that WhatsApp is the global messaging app of choice,” said Apptopia spokesperson Adam Blacker in the story. “Apps having to do with communication take up most of our time spent on our mobile apps.”

Taking into consideration the time spent across iOS and Android, WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook reign supreme. Messenger, Pandora, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Google Maps, and Spotify round out the top 10 list.

Android also reflected WhatsApp as a leader, it seems Facebook’s main app is most popular on iOS.