What makes Aamir Khan to cry hard?

Web Desk: Aamir Khan, who is also known as a Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist because he gives his best on-screen and often denies taking up a role if he feel he wouldn’t be able to do justice to it.

He recently revealed that he has cried over the films that didn’t do well at the box office. He picks movies that have a social message or at less invokes people to think and start a discussion. He does one movie in two years and gives his best.

He said, “I want to go with my conviction while making a film and if there is a loss, I will mourn that also. I cry when my films don’t work.”

Aamir says that it is just a mere coincidence that his film have been working well at the box office. He added, ‘I often get the credit… It is a coincidence to a certain extent that my films have been successful. The fact is that the story is written by a writer and then has grown organically.”

Aamir Khan’s biggest fear is not failure but not trying.