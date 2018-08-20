What celebrities choose to wear at Priyanka’s engagement bash?

Web Desk: Finally, PeeCee and Nick Jonas have decided to spend their entire life with each other and made it official with a romantic post on Instagram in the day. and Nick Jonas got engaged in Mumbai on Saturday (August 18, 2018). The Roka ceremony was held at Peecee’s residence in the morning.

Then the couple hosted a grand engagement bash for B-Town celebs. From Alia Bhatt to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood personalities attended the ceremony.

Have a look at what Bollywood celebrities chose to wear at engagement bash.