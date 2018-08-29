We shot in many haunted places: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming horror comedy titled Stree is all set to hit the screens on August 31.

The actor, along with Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee spoke about the events and eerie experiences on the sets during the shoot.

Stree is a horror comedy in which a bridal ghost who is back in town to take revenge from men, Rajkummar Rao said.

He added that she (The ghost) is the one giving a lot of pain to the men. We have reversed the role, which is such an amazing feeling. But she is also a very obedient ghost. If you tell her ‘Oh Stree, Kal aana’, she won’t enter your home. Very disciplined.

Rajkummar said ‘I did not even know there are so many options for girls to wear. Playing a tailor gave me quite some knowledge about girl’s clothing.’

Answering a question, he told the journalist that We shot in many real haunted places. Especially in Bhopal, there is this place called Taj Mahal fort. Locals told us that it is quite haunted and known to have some negative energies. They had told us to be aware. We were shooting in the night. Our director (Amar Kaushik) is a method director.

Amar said if this is haunted, we will shoot here. He wanted everything to be real. We were given notes that had instructions like do not wear perfumes, girls should not keep their hair open, do not go out all alone etc. We were shooting at 2:30 or 3 in the night once. One of our light boys was sitting 20-30 feet high and suddenly he fell from there. The moment he fell, he started screaming that someone pushed him. He was hurt and hospitalized for three-four days. It can make everyone scared.

Stree actress Aparshakti said ‘The film is actually inspired by true events. There have been such incidents. This used to happen in South India where our writers Raj and DK come from. They have seen that people would actually write such things outside their house or on their walls. But the only difference is that the movie is Chanderi based.’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee tells ‘In fact, it did happen some years back in New Delhi. People used to say to keep onions on the entrance. So the folklores have always been part of our lives.’

I think it exists everywhere. Not only in India but every part of the world, there is such folklore, Rajkummar Rao said.

