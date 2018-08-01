Water scarcity emerged as serious issue in country: CJP

Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says water shortage has emerged as a serious issue in the country during the past few years.

He gave these remarks today during hearing into suo motu case based on media reports that Katas Raj temple pond is drying out due to water consumption by nearby cement factories.

The Chief Justice said underground water level has dropped considerably in the country.

He said the cement factories in Chakwal used water worth billions of rupees without any payment.