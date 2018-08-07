Was the Kiki challenge started in India six decades ago?

Web Desk: The trends on social media are not always new, some were originated in the past. Currently a ‘Kiki challenge’ is getting fame. In case you are not sure about this, then it is a viral Kiki Challenge where people are filmed from a moving car, grooving and shaking a leg while asking, ‘Keke, do you love me?.’

This viral trend has also gripped people all over the world, even Pakistanis. The world seems to be obsessed with the fad, Indians think it was derived from India and seems it was originated way back in the 1950s!

In the past, Kiki Challenge was done by Kishpore Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar in film Chalti ka Nam Gaadi, dancing to iconic ‘Babu Smajho Ishare’.

In the video clip, the actors can be seen chasing a moving car and Indian fans are convinced it’s the trio who are responsible for the idea.