Video games did permanent health damage to this Filipino boy

Wed Desk: A six-year-old Filipino boy who used to play games for nine hours a day, has been left with permanent facial seizures, Reported Dailymail.

John Nathan Lising from Nueva Ecija in the Philippines, been suffering uncontrollable facial tics on July 23. His eyes would not stop blinking and his lips permanently shook.

After a week of stop using his smartphone and tablet, his condition remains the same. The results of CT scan showed that the boy is perfectly healthy. However, doctor banned him from using phone, tablet, even the TV.

Medics believed the symptoms resembled Focal Seizure, a kind of seizure that only affects one half of the brain, but were unable to diagnose the condition as they said there was not enough evidence to settle on a cause.

The mother of the child said, ‘He would watch cartoons on TV as soon as he woke up. Then from 3pm when he came home from school until midnight he would play games on his smartphone or tablet.’

‘The games were just children’s game, fun and colourful but not violent. He was addicted.’

‘John was happy and we never thought there would be a problem. Now he is experiencing tics and seizures all day.’

‘The doctors said that the condition could be caused by gadgets but there is no certain evidence. As a mother, I am sure this is the cause and we have stopped him from using any of his electronic toys.’