SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and eat into the Briton’s championship lead.

The German overtook pole-sitter Hamilton on a dramatic first lap which saw a spectacular crash involving Fernando Alonso, before easing to his fifth win of the season.

Reigning world champion Hamilton had to settle for second ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, as his overall advantage was cut to 17 points by Vettel.—AFP