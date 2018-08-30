Varun Dhawan termed Anushka Sharma ‘Memes ki Rani’

Web Desk: Memes are the best thing about the Social Media that makes everyone to laugh louder. They are also creative and informative. Everyone like it, share it and also tag others. No doubt they are the daily dose of laughter.

The current meme-trend is Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga! If you have come across a still of Anushka Sharma sitting at absurd places, you know what we are talking about. These memes have taken over the internet. Check out some of them below.

A fan recently shared a meme wherein Anushka is sitting along with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Sharing the meme, Anushka Sharma’s co-star Varun Dhawan tagged her as ‘Memes Ki Raani.’

And we couldn’t disagree with Varun Dhawan. After all, these memes have been doing the rounds from quite some long and there seems no end to it. And this is not the first time, Anushka has kick-started a trend. Remember when she scolded a man for littering on the road, the memes out-poured on social media in abundance. So, do you agree with Varun Dhawan?