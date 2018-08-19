US, Turkey, Iran congratulate Imran Khan on his election as PM

Washington: United states, Turkey and Iran congratulate Imran Khan on his election as new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Spokesperson of US department of defense tweeted, “The United States want to work together with the new government of Pakistan for peace and happiness in the region.”

On the other hand, President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdoğan has extended his sincere congratulations to Imran Khan. Saying that he believes that Pak-Turk relation will be more stable.

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic of Iran, as always and particularly during the new era, expresses its readiness to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Iranian President said that Imran Khan’s election was the result of willpower of the brave Pakistani nation.