US State Secretary, CJCS arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday for talks: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says all issues of mutual interest will be discussed when US Secretary of State visits Islamabad on Wednesday next.

Responding to a question during weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said Pakistan wants an end to the controversy over telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He said politically we need to move on.

To a question about possibility of improvement in Pak-India relationship, he said efforts are underway to narrow the gulf between the two countries.

Responding to a question about blasphemous cartoon contest in the Netherlands, he said Pakistan has taken up the issue with government of Netherlands and conveyed concerns of Pakistan Government and people about it.

Foreign Office spokesman said strong protest was also lodged with the Netherlands’ Charge d Affaires in Pakistan.