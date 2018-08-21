US hails Imran Khan’s statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

WASHINGTON: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells has commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his words as he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border.

Wells elucidated; “We look forward to working with new government (in Pakistan). We are urging them to do more. We welcome (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan’s words when he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border.”

Addressing a presser, she underscored that Pakistan has a critical role to play in the long-term stability of Afghanistan, adding; “We encourage Pakistan to take stronger steps to ensure that the Taliban comes to the negotiating table rather than enjoying safe havens in the country. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan embarked an effort to improve their ties for negotiating a solidarity document which we strongly support.”

Throwing light on the Indian role in Afghanistan, the 55-year-old diplomat said ; “India is supporting the economic development of Afghanistan up to 2020.

She added that Washington wishes to build its long-standing commitment to the region and has taken important steps to ensure the region’s future is free, open and operate in a rule-based system.

Wells informed that the US conducted USD 1.4 trillion in two-way trade with the countries in the Indo-Pacific region. She added that Washington made a major investment in strengthening security cooperation across the region.—INP