US Ambassador pays farewell call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: American Ambassador David Hale paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present.

This meeting is considered to be very important in the current situatuation as US state department has issued a controversial statement regarding a telephonic conversation between US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and PM Imran Khan.

A readout issued by the US State Department had said: “Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.”

Foreign Office had taken exception to the “factually incorrect statement issued by the US State Department” regarding the discussion during the phone call