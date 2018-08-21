UNHCR suspends voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from KP on Eid ul Adha

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has suspended the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Radio Pakistan.

United Nations High Commission for Refugees said, “The repatriation process will be resumed on 24th of this month.”

The UNHCR Repatriation Center near Nowshera is facilitating Afghan refugees who want to go back to their motherland. According to an estimate, two point five million Afghan refugees are living in different areas of Pakistan.