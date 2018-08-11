UC Counselor killed, 7 injured in firing of rivals in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A counselor of union council was killed and seven others injured in firing of political rivals here on Saturday. Three culprits held.

SSP City Behram Khan said that armed men belonging to political rivals’ sprayed bullets at General Counselor Afzal Mehru and his supporters outside his residence in Khiali area of Gujranwala.

The UC General Counselor Afzal Mehru was killed on the spot while seven others sustained bullet wounds.

The assailants fled the scene of the crime. The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police arrested three culprits involved in firing and after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest others attackers.—INP