ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi has extended heartiest congratulations to Pakistani government and people on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a message here on Monday, he said, “I would like to extend heartiest congratulations to you and your country on the occasion of Independence Day, and wish progress for this country and prosperity and betterment for its people, and long live UAE-Pakistan relations.” -APP