Turkey’s 34,000-sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopians

ADDIS ABABA (Ethiopia): Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDF) has donated 34,000 sheep to Ethiopia as hundreds of thousands of Muslims converged at the national stadium and nearby Meskel Square in capital Addis Ababa to celebrate Eid al-Azha, the feast of sacrifice.

The foundation’s Africa representative Yuksel Sezgin said the Turkish humanitarian organization had distributed the sheep among the poor in different parts of Ethiopia.

“This is what we have been doing for the needy in the past, and we will continue to do this,” he said. -APP