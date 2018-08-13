Turkey sues social media accounts over turmoil

Ankara: Turkey’s Interior Ministry announces that it will take legal action against hundreds of social media accounts provoking the ongoing plummet of the Turkish lira.

The ministry said Monday it initiated legal investigations against 346 social media accounts “which posted content provoking the dollar exchange rate.”

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave last week as the lira nosedived over concerns about the government’s economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

Multiple institutions announced Monday similar warnings against those responsible for the crisis.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s office announced it had begun investigating “those who had taken actions which threatened economic stability.” The Capital Markets Board of Turkey issued a similar warning to those who spread “lies, false or misleading information, news or analysis.” -AP