Try this ‘Zeera’ water for your good health

Web Desk: We know the benefits of having lime water or turmeric water in the morning, but most of us are not aware of healthy benefits of Zeera (cumin) water.

Zeera water is extremely beneficial when taken on an empty stomach, due to its ability to handle health issues. It is beneficial for metabolism, relieve constipation, improve digestion and much more than most people can imagine.

It can help start getting rid of suborn body fat in just 15 days.

How to make it?

You can make Zeera water by soaking cumin seeds in water overnight. Firstly, the water enters the cumin seeds and they swell up. Then the cumin seeds release their nutrients in water that gives water a yellowish color.

Benefits

It is low in calories and one of the safe drink to have when on a weight loss plan. One tablespoon of cumin has around seven calories. It is also rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C and contains minerals like manganese and copper and it can remove the harmful free oxygen radicals from the body.

It can make you prone to cardiovascular disease by forming plaque on the walls of your arteries. It reduces the bad cholesterol and also increases the good cholesterol.

More ways to use cumin seed

Cumin powder with yogurt

People who are on a weight loss program are asked to have curd with both the meals. Curd is healthy and mixing a teaspoon of cumin powder in curd makes curd even more healthy than it is for weight loss.

Lemon, ginger and cumin

Lemon and ginger are also effective in losing weight. You can grate ginger and boil it in water with other veggies. Add cumin power which will enhance the taste and also help you in losing weight. You can have this dish for your dinner and lunch as well.

Cumin lemon water

Last but not the least, cumin lemon water is an easy to make drink for weight loss. To prepare it, soak two tablespoons of cumin seeds in water overnight. Now boil the water and squeeze one lemon in it. Drink it daily on an empty stomach and you will realize the difference only in a few days.