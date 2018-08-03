Top 8 science facts you never learned in School

Web Desk: In our school, we learn about some awesome science like Einstein’s theory of relativity, the periodic table and DNA replication. But science is interesting more than you ever expected.

Have a look at these strange but true facts that can make the world a mysterious and marvelous place.

There are more trees on Earth than stars in our galaxy

Oxygen takes a blue color, in its liquid and solid forms

The only letter ‘J’ doesn’t appear in the periodic table

Hot water freezes faster than cold water

Water can boil and freeze at same time

Cold water heats up faster than hot water

It can rain diamonds on other planets

Balls can be made fly by Magnus effect